NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with 'Family Favorite' recipes.

Click here to download the free "Family Favorites" cookbook

This cookbook series celebrates New Orleans’ family favorites recipes, to coincide with the city’s tricentennial. What better way to commemorate 300 years of life in the city we love than by celebrating the thing that truly unites us all: food.

Shrimp and Orzo Salad

Ingredients:

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tbsp. olive oil

4 cup corn, cut off cob

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 lb. orzo, cooked

1 pt. cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped basil

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley

1 cup green onions, chopped

4 pepperoncini, sliced

2 tsp. pepperoncini juice

3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 lemon, zested and juiced

2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 cup shrimp, grilled or sauteed

Directions:

In a large skillet over high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil and corn and sauté, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook 2 more minutes or until fragrant and corn is tender. Let cool. Season shrimp with Creole seasoning, and sauté in skillet for 3-4 minutes until cooked. In a large bowl, combine corn, orzo, tomatoes, basil, and parsley, and stir well. In a medium bowl, combine green onions, 1/2 cup olive oil, pepperoncini, vinegar, lemon juice and zest, salt and pepper, whisk to combine. Pour dressing over salad and toss well. Top with shrimp. Salad can be made up to 6 hours in advance. Serve cold or at room temperature



---

