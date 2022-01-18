Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Sour Cream Streusel Coffee Cake

Sour cream keeps coffee cake nice and moist and adds a little tartness to that sweetness!

NEW ORLEANS — Sour Cream Streusel Coffee Cake

Streusel

3 cups all purpose flour

1 cup dark brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 Tbsp. cinnamon

1 cup butter, melted

Cake

2 1/4 cups all purpose flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 Tbsp. baking powder

3/4 tsp. baking soda

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

3/4 cup butter, softened but still cool

1 1/2 cups sour cream, divided

4 large eggs

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

Icing

2 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 cup milk, more to taste

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13 inch cake pan with nonstick spray or rub with butter.

Streusel

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, sugar, salt, and cinnamon.

Melt butter and pour into the larger bowl and stir the butter into the flour. It should end up looking like wet sand.

Cake

In a large bowl or stand mixer, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Chop softened butter into chunks. You want the butter to sit out of the fridge for several minutes so that it's not hard, but softened.

Add the chopped butter and 1/2 cup sour cream to the flour mixture. Use the paddle attachment or electric beaters to blend the butter in. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl as necessary. Don't over mix, just beat until all the butter is incorporated.

In another large bowl, whisk together eggs, 1 cup sour cream, and vanilla. Beat well until the eggs are well blended.

Add the egg mixture to the flour mixture in 3 additions, beating for about 20 seconds after each one. Once all the egg mixture is added, beat for another 1 minute until the batter is light and fluffy.

Spread 2 cups of batter into the bottom of your prepared cake pan. Sprinkle 1 cup of streusel evenly over the top, breaking up any large pieces with your hands.

Spread another 2 cups batter on top.

Add another 1 cup streusel on top.

Add the rest of the batter and spread evenly.

Evenly spread another 2 cups of streusel on top of the cake. Do not add all the remaining streusel! There will be some left over. Spread the remaining streusel on a baking sheet to dry out a little bit.

Bake the cake at 350 for 25 minutes.

Quickly remove the cake from the oven and shut the oven door. Use your hands to sprinkle all the remaining streusel on top of the cake, focusing on any areas where the cake batter has puffed up from the center. Get the cake back in the oven as soon as you can, and keep the oven door shut as much as possible.

Bake for another 20-25 minutes. The total bake time for the cake should be about 45-50 minutes, depending on your oven and whether you use a glass or metal pan. Test the cake with a toothpick. It is done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with no wet batter on it. The cake should not wobble around at all when you shake the pan.

Let the cake cool on a wire rack for at least 15-20 minutes for cutting into it.

Icing

Add vanilla, salt, milk, and cups powdered sugar. Beat with a mixer or by hand until very smooth.