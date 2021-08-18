Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice

Got leftover rice? Don't waste all that goodness! Turn it into Chef Kevin's Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice!

NEW ORLEANS — Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice

3 cups leftover rice, cooked

1 lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 tsp. each of Creole seasoning, chili powder, paprika and garlic powder

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

2 large egg whites, beaten

1 large whole egg, beaten

1/2 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, diced

5 scallions, chopped, whites and greens separated

Oil spray

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

3 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

In a bowl, season shrimp with Creole seasoning, cayenne pepper, chili powder, paprika, salt, and garlic powder.

In a hot wok, over medium high heat, spray a little oil and cook the eggs, when cooked, remove from pan and set aside, 1 to 2 minutes.

Increase the heat to high, when hot add the sesame oil and saute onions, scallion whites, garlic and hot pepper flakes for about 1-2 minutes.

Add shrimp and saute until no longer translucent.

Add rice and leave in the skillet to let the bottom brown, 2 to 3 minutes, stir and add the egg, soy sauce and fish sauce, mixing well for about 2 minutes.