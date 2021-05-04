Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Tres Leches Cake

NEW ORLEANS —
Tres Leches Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 5 large eggs, separated
- 1 cup granulated sugar, divided
- 1/3 cup milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 12 oz. can evaporated milk
- 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
Whipped topping:
- 1 pint heavy whipping cream, for Whipping
- 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar or powdered sugar
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- ground cinnamon, for topping
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9x13'' pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Separate the eggs into two separate bowls.
- Add 3/4 cup sugar to the bowl with the egg yolks and mix on high speed until yolks are pale yellow. Add the 1/3 cup milk and vanilla and stir to combine.
- Pour the egg yolk mixture over the flour mixture and stir gently just until combined.
- Use electric beaters to beat the egg whites on high speed. Gradually add the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar as you mix and continue beating until stiff peaks.
- Fold egg whites into the batter gently, just until combined. Pour batter into prepared pan. Make sure to smooth it into an even layer so your baked cake doesn't have divots in it.
- Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow cake to cool completely.
- Combine the evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and cream in a small bowl. Once the cake has cooled use a fork to poke holes all over the top of the cake.
- Slowly pour the milk mixture over the the top of the cake, making sure to pour near the edges and all around.
- Refrigerate the cake for at least 1 hour or overnight, to allow it to soak up the milk.
- In the meantime, whip the heavy cream, sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks. Smooth over the top of the cake. Sprinkle cinnamon on top. Serve with fresh sliced strawberries, if desired.