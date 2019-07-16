NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summer time recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Watermelon Lime Water

Ingredients:

8 cups water

5 cups watermelon, peeled, cubed, and seeded

1/2 cup white sugar, or more to taste

1/3 cup lime juice, or more to taste

Directions:

Combine 1 cup water, watermelon, and sugar in a blender, blend until smooth. Pour into a large pitcher and stir in lime juice and add additional 7 cups water. Taste and adjust sugar and/or lime juice to your preference. Refrigerate until chilled.

---

