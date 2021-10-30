Recipe: Chef Kevin's Oatmeal Cups

NEW ORLEANS —
Oatmeal Cup Base Recipe:
- 3 cups old fashioned rolled oats
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 2 bananas, mashed
- 1 cup milk
- ¼ cup maple syrup or honey
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Double Chocolate (makes 2 muffins)
- 1 Tbsp. cocoa powder
- 1 Tbsp. chocolate chips
Apple Cinnamon (makes 2 muffins)
- ¼ cup apple, chopped small
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
Coconut Blueberry (makes 2 muffins)
- 1 Tbsp. shredded coconut
- ¼ cup blueberries - fresh or frozen
Cranberry Orange (makes 2 muffins)
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- 1 Tbsp. orange zest
Nut Butter & Jam (makes 2 muffins)
- 2 Tbsp. nut butter - almond, peanut, cashew, or seed butter
- 2 tsp. raspberry or strawberry jam
Oatmeal Cup Base:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a muffin pan with non stick cooking spray or add cupcake liners.
In a bowl, combine all dry ingredients thoroughly: rolled oats, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
On a plate mash banana with a fork until very mushy.
Beat the 4 eggs in a bowl with a fork.
Add mashed banana, beaten eggs, milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract to the oat mixture. Stir everything together and let sit 10 minutes to thicken.
Double Chocolate:
Add 1/2 cup of oat base to a small bowl. Stir in 1 Tbsp cocoa powder and mix thoroughly. Scoop 1/4 cup of batter into one muffin tin and pour the rest in another. Sprinkle tops with a few chocolate chips.
Apple Cinnamon:
Add 1/2 cup of oat base to a small bowl. Stir in 1/4 cup apple (diced small) and 1 tsp cinnamon. Scoop 1/4 cup of batter into one muffin tin and pour the rest in another. Sprinkle cinnamon on top of each.
Blueberry Coconut:
Add 1/2 cup of the oat base to a small bowl. Stir in 1/4 cup blueberries and 1 Tbsp shredded coconut. Scoop 1/4 cup of batter into one muffin tin and pour the rest in another.
Nut Butter and Jam:
Add 1/2 cup of the oat base to a small bowl. Stir in 2 Tbsp nut butter. Scoop 1/4 cup of batter into one muffin tin and pour the rest in another. Make a well in the center of batter, then add 1 tsp jam to each.
Cranberry Orange:
Add 1/2 cup of the oat base to a small bowl. Stir in 1/4 cup dried cranberries and 2 tsp of orange zest. Scoop 1/4 cup of batter into one muffin tin and pour the rest in another.
All muffins:
Add muffin tin to oven and bake for 30-35 minutes or until edges are golden brown and inside is cooked. Let cool 10 minutes, then serve.