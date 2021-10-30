Recipe: Chef Kevin's Oatmeal Cups

I want to do something healthy before Halloween, so let's make oatmeal cups! There are so many delicious variations on this recipe, you'll want to try every one!

NEW ORLEANS — Oatmeal Cup Base Recipe:

3 cups old fashioned rolled oats

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. kosher salt

4 eggs, beaten

2 bananas, mashed

1 cup milk

¼ cup maple syrup or honey

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Double Chocolate (makes 2 muffins)

1 Tbsp. cocoa powder

1 Tbsp. chocolate chips

Apple Cinnamon (makes 2 muffins)

¼ cup apple, chopped small

1 tsp. cinnamon

Coconut Blueberry (makes 2 muffins)

1 Tbsp. shredded coconut

¼ cup blueberries - fresh or frozen

Cranberry Orange (makes 2 muffins)

½ cup dried cranberries

1 Tbsp. orange zest

Nut Butter & Jam (makes 2 muffins)

2 Tbsp. nut butter - almond, peanut, cashew, or seed butter

2 tsp. raspberry or strawberry jam

Oatmeal Cup Base:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a muffin pan with non stick cooking spray or add cupcake liners.

In a bowl, combine all dry ingredients thoroughly: rolled oats, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.

On a plate mash banana with a fork until very mushy.

Beat the 4 eggs in a bowl with a fork.

Add mashed banana, beaten eggs, milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract to the oat mixture. Stir everything together and let sit 10 minutes to thicken.

Double Chocolate:

Add 1/2 cup of oat base to a small bowl. Stir in 1 Tbsp cocoa powder and mix thoroughly. Scoop 1/4 cup of batter into one muffin tin and pour the rest in another. Sprinkle tops with a few chocolate chips.

Apple Cinnamon:

Add 1/2 cup of oat base to a small bowl. Stir in 1/4 cup apple (diced small) and 1 tsp cinnamon. Scoop 1/4 cup of batter into one muffin tin and pour the rest in another. Sprinkle cinnamon on top of each.

Blueberry Coconut:

Add 1/2 cup of the oat base to a small bowl. Stir in 1/4 cup blueberries and 1 Tbsp shredded coconut. Scoop 1/4 cup of batter into one muffin tin and pour the rest in another.

Nut Butter and Jam:

Add 1/2 cup of the oat base to a small bowl. Stir in 2 Tbsp nut butter. Scoop 1/4 cup of batter into one muffin tin and pour the rest in another. Make a well in the center of batter, then add 1 tsp jam to each.

Cranberry Orange:

Add 1/2 cup of the oat base to a small bowl. Stir in 1/4 cup dried cranberries and 2 tsp of orange zest. Scoop 1/4 cup of batter into one muffin tin and pour the rest in another.

All muffins: