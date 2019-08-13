NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Chicken breast with Mushrooms & Cream

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless

1/2 tsp. lemon juice, fresh

1/4 tsp. salt

pinch white pepper

5 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. shallots, minced

1/4 lb button mushroom.ms, sliced

1/8 tsp. salt

Sauce:

1/4 cup chicken or beef stock

1/4 cup port, madeira or dry white vermouth

1 cup whipping cream

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

2 Tbsp Italian parsley, chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Either pound the chicken breast to an even thickness or cut in half with a knife. Rub the chicken breast with drops of lemon juice and sprinkle lightly with salt & pepper. Heat the butter in a heavy fry pan, about 10 inches in diameter until it is foaming. Stir in the minced shallots a sauté a moment without browning. Stir in the mushrooms and sauté lightly for a minute or two without browning. Sprinkle with salt. Quickly roll the chicken in the butter mixture cooking for only a few minutes on each side, just enough to brown the chicken. Remove chicken to casserole dish, leaving the mushrooms in the pan. Lay a piece of buttered wax paper over the chicken pieces, once all of the chicken pieces have been put into the casserole dish place in hot oven, leaving the wax paper on. After 6 minutes, press top of chicken with your finger. If still soft, return to oven for a moment or two. When the meat is springy to the touch it is done. Remove the chicken to a warm platter. To make sauce, pour the stock and wine in the fry pan with the remaining butter and mushrooms. Boil down quickly over high heat until liquid is syrupy. Stir in the cream and boil down again over med heat until cream is thickened slightly. Remove from the heat, taste for seasoning and add drops of lemon juice to taste. Pour the sauce over the chicken, sprinkle with parsley and serve immediately.

---

---

