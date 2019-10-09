NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Recipe: Chocolate Sunflower Butter Cups

Ingredients:

1 cup dark chocolate or milk chocolate chips

6 Tbsp. sunflower butter

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. salt

Directions:

Line a mini muffin tray with mini muffin baking cups. Melt chocolate chips. Add 1/2 tablespoon melted chocolate into each cup. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes until chocolate is solid. In the microwave or over a double boiler, soften sunflower seed butter so that it is thinned out a bit. Add vanilla and sea salt and mix well. Add 1 teaspoon of the sunflower seed butter mixture to each cup. Add 1/2 teaspoon melted chocolate to cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes until cups are solid.

---

