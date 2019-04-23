NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with 'Family Favorite' recipes.

Click here to download the free "Family Favorites" cookbook

This cookbook series celebrates New Orleans’ family favorites recipes, to coincide with the city’s tricentennial. What better way to commemorate 300 years of life in the city we love than by celebrating the thing that truly unites us all: food.

Cold Noodle Salad

Ingredients:

15 oz. dried soba noodles

1 1/2 tsp. sesame oil

1/3 cup rice vinegar

1/3 cup soy sauce

juice from one lime

zest of one lime

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp. red pepper flakes or to taste

1 cup carrot, finely grated

1/4 cup salted peanuts, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

2 cups chilled, pulled and shredded rotisserie chicken

Directions:

In a large pot, cook soba noodles according to package directions. Drain, rinse noodles with cold water, and set aside. Pour into a large bowl the sesame oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and lime juice. Mix in lime zest, brown sugar, garlic, and red pepper flakes; stir until sugar dissolves. Toss in carrots, peanuts, cilantro and chicken. Cut noodles into 3-inch lengths. Stir into dressing mixture. Cover, and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Toss salad again before serving. If dry, splash with soy sauce and vinegar. Serve cold. Notes: You can choose to add edamame or any vegetables of your choice.

Banana Pudding Bundt Cake

Ingredients:

yellow cake mix, recipe below

1 package instant banana pudding mix (3.4 oz. box)

4 eggs

1 cup water

1/4 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup mashed bananas

2 cups confectioners' sugar

2 Tbsp. milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Yellow Cake Mix

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

3 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

Directions:

These ingredients can be stored in airtight containers until ready to use. NOTE: this will make one Bundt cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan. In a large bowl, stir together cake mix and pudding mix. Make a well in the center and pour in eggs, water, oil and mashed banana. Beat on low speed until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat 4 minutes on medium speed. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 55 minutes or until cake is done by testing it with a toothpick. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely. To make glaze: In a small bowl, combine confectioners' sugar, milk and vanilla. Whisk until smooth and of a drizzling consistency. When cake is cooled, drizzle icing over cake. Sprinkle chopped nuts over wet icing if desired. Or if you choose you can make Praline Sauce and drizzle over the top instead of above-mentioned glaze.

Praline Sauce

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups tightly packed light brown sugar

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup evaporated milk

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter

2 cups pecans

1/4 cup corn syrup

Directions:

In a medium heavy-bottom saucepan, combine sugars, evaporated milk, and butter. Bring to a boil over medium heat stirring with a wooden spoon until fully melted, about 10 minutes. Add pecans carefully and stir to fully coat. Once temperature reaches about 228 degrees, remove from heat and place pan on a protective surface. At this point, the mixture will continue to heat a bit reaching about 235-240 degrees, add 1/4 cup corn syrup and stir well. The syrup will not allow the sugar to recrystallize to harden.

