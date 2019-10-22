NEW ORLEANS — At times if I don’t have something specific planned for the upcoming week, I will ask members of my WWL-TV work-family if they have something they would like or something they have in mind.

Sheba had requested tacos, Jade asked for boudin, Leslie had a pregnancy craving request. As long as it is veganish I think April is pretty happy. And as we all know Eric is pretty easy to please because as long as there is food, he is a happy camper.

This week was Dave's week and he said beef stew would be perfect because we are expecting a cool front (as we all know cooler weather than we normally get and we are grateful for any coolness we can get).

This beef stew is so eagerly awaited that I heard from Dave that his wife Sabrina requested a small container of this be brought home for her (especially because it's his week). This is how you take care of family. Enjoy the cooler weather and this beef stew which pairs well with that cooler weather.

Dave's Cooler Weather Beef Stew

Ingredients:

2 lbs. stewing beef, trimmed and cubed

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion chopped

6 cups beef broth

3 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 tsp. dried rosemary or 1 sprig fresh

1 tsp. dried thyme

4 celery stalks cut into 1-inch pieces

1 lb. potatoes peeled and cubed

4 carrots cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cups mushrooms, sliced

1 cup French green beans, sliced in 1- inch pieces

3/4 cup peas

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

2 Tbsp. water

Directions:

Combine flour, garlic powder, salt, and Creole seasoning. Toss beef in flour mixture. Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven or pot. Cook the beef, not overcrowding the pan until browned. Remove from pan, and continue until all beef has been browned. Add onions, sautéing for 5 minutes until they have browned. Add beef stock while scraping up any brown bits in the pan. Stir in tomato paste, rosemary, thyme, and celery. Return beef to pan, reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove cover, add potatoes, carrots, and mushrooms. Simmer uncovered for another 30 minutes. Mix equal parts cornstarch and water to create a slurry. Slowly add the slurry to the boiling stew to reach desired consistency (you may not need all of the slurry). Stir in green beans, peas, and simmer 5-10 minutes before serving. Season with salt & pepper to taste.

Chef's Notes:

I also add vegetables like butternut squash, asparagus, broccoli, beets for different flavors.

