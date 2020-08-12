x
Recipe: Cornish hens with root vegetables

A different type of meat that is delicious and easy to cook
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS —

Here's what you'll need

  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
  • 3 Cornish hens
  • 2-3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning 
  • 1 fennel bulb, sliced lengthwise
  • 4 small turnips, halved and sliced
  • 1  red onion, sliced thick
  • 1 lemon, zested
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced 
  • Lemon wedges (for serving)

Here's how to put it all toegether

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees.  
  • Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high. 
  • Season Cornish hens inside and out with Creole seasoning and cook, breast side down, until a beautiful golden brown. 
  • Use tongs to gently rotate hen, being careful not to tear skin, and brown on all sides, 5-8 minutes total; transfer to a plate. Reserve skillet.
  • Toss fennel, turnips, red onion, lemon zest and garlic in skillet with remaining 2 Tbsp. oil; season with salt. 
  • Place hens, breast side up, on top of vegetables. 
  • Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken thigh registers 165 degrees. 35–40 minutes. 
  • Serve chicken and vegetables with pan juices for spooning over and lemon wedges.

Note: you can make this dish with carrots, parsnips, beets, potatoes, sweet potatoes, or pretty much any root vegetable you like. Enjoy

