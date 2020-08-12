Recipe: Cornish hens with root vegetables

NEW ORLEANS —
Here's what you'll need
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 3 Cornish hens
- 2-3 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 fennel bulb, sliced lengthwise
- 4 small turnips, halved and sliced
- 1 red onion, sliced thick
- 1 lemon, zested
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- Lemon wedges (for serving)
Here's how to put it all toegether
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high.
- Season Cornish hens inside and out with Creole seasoning and cook, breast side down, until a beautiful golden brown.
- Use tongs to gently rotate hen, being careful not to tear skin, and brown on all sides, 5-8 minutes total; transfer to a plate. Reserve skillet.
- Toss fennel, turnips, red onion, lemon zest and garlic in skillet with remaining 2 Tbsp. oil; season with salt.
- Place hens, breast side up, on top of vegetables.
- Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken thigh registers 165 degrees. 35–40 minutes.
- Serve chicken and vegetables with pan juices for spooning over and lemon wedges.
RELATED: Recipe: Chef Kevin's Holiday Ham
Note: you can make this dish with carrots, parsnips, beets, potatoes, sweet potatoes, or pretty much any root vegetable you like. Enjoy
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.