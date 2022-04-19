Recipe: Creamy Garlic Chicken by Chef Kevin Belton
Chef Kevin Belton
Ingredients:
- 5-6 chicken thighs, boneless
- 2 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 4 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 4 Tbsp. Pecorino Romano cheese, grated
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 Tbsp. butter
Sauce
- 1 onion, sliced thin
- 13-14 garlic cloves, half smashed, half minced
- 1 1/4 cup chicken stock
- 1 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup Pecorino Romano cheese, grated
- Grated black pepper and parsley for garnish
Directions:
- Place chicken fillets on the cutting board, pat dry and season with Creole seasoning, salt and garlic powder on both sides.
- Combine the flour and Pecorino Romano cheese in a shallow bowl. Dredge the chicken in the flour-cheese mixture and shake off excess.
- In a large non stick pan/ skillet heat vegetable oil and butter over medium high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken and fry until golden and cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. You might need to fry chicken in batches. Transfer the cooked chicken to a plate. Keep aside.
- In the same pan/ skillet saute onion until translucent and soft over medium heat.
- Using a heavy knife, smash about 7-8 garlic cloves. Add the smashed garlic together with minced garlic cloves to the pan and saute until fragrant, about 3 minutes.
- Add the chicken stock , scraping any brown bits. Allow to simmer for 2-3 minutes over medium-low heat.
- Pour in the heavy cream, then bring the sauce to a simmer for 2 minutes.
- Add the Pecorino Romano cheese and cook until the cheese melts. Season with black pepper. Adjust salt to taste.
- Return the chicken back to the pan.
- Garnish with fresh parsley.
- Server over mashed potatoes, pasta, rice or with a veggie.
