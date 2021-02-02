Recipe: Crepes Florentine by Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS —
Crepes Florentine
Ingredients:
- 1 1⁄2 cups ricotta cheese
- 1 1⁄2 cups chopped cooked spinach, squeezed dry (about 1 pound fresh)
- 2 Tbsp. yellow onion, finely grated & squeezed dry
- 1 Egg, lightly beaten
- 1⁄2 tsp. Salt
- 1⁄4 tsp. Black pepper
- 1⁄8 tsp. nutmeg, freshly grated
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 1⁄4 cup flour
- 2 1⁄2 cups milk
- 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1⁄4 tsp. white pepper, optional
- 1⁄8 tsp. nutmeg
- 12 seven inch basic french crepes
- 3 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese, grated (for topping)
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine the ricotta or tofu, spinach, onion, egg, salt, black pepper, and nutmeg.
- Melt the butter in a heavy medium-size saucepan over moderate heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until bubbly-2 to 3 minutes. Slowly blend in the milk and bring to a boil, stirring constantly.
- Reduce the heat to low and simmer, still stirring, for 3 to 4 minutes or until thickened and smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese, white pepper, and mace.
- One at a time, place each crepe with the most attractive side facedown, so that it will be on the outside when rolled.
- Spoon 3 to 4 Tbsp of filling down the center, then fold the sides over. The crepe should be snugly filled, but not so stuffed that the filling spills out at the ends.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Lay the crepes seam side down, just touching one another, in a lightly greased, 9”x13 baking dish. Pour the sauce over all and top with the Parmesan cheese.
- At this point, the crepes can be stored. refrigerate in the baking dish, tightly covered, for up to 24 hours.
- Bake the crepes, uncovered, for 30 to 40 minutes or until the sauce is bubbling and run them under the broiler until browned-2 to 3 minutes.
