Recipe: Crepes Florentine by Chef Kevin Belton

Upgrade your breakfast with this Crepes Florentine recipe from Chef Kevin Belton.
Credit: Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS —

Crepes Florentine

Ingredients:

  • 1 1⁄2 cups ricotta cheese
  • 1 1⁄2 cups chopped cooked spinach, squeezed dry (about 1 pound fresh)
  • 2 Tbsp. yellow onion, finely grated & squeezed dry 
  • 1 Egg, lightly beaten 
  • 1⁄2 tsp. Salt 
  • 1⁄4 tsp. Black pepper
  • 1⁄8 tsp. nutmeg, freshly grated
  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 1⁄4 cup flour
  • 2 1⁄2 cups milk
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded 
  • 1⁄4 tsp. white pepper, optional 
  • 1⁄8 tsp. nutmeg
  • 12 seven inch basic french crepes
  • 3 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese, grated (for topping)

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine the ricotta or tofu, spinach, onion, egg, salt, black pepper, and nutmeg.
  2. Melt the butter in a heavy medium-size saucepan over moderate heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until bubbly-2 to 3 minutes. Slowly blend in the milk and bring to a boil, stirring constantly.
  3. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, still stirring, for 3 to 4 minutes or until thickened and smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese, white pepper, and mace.
  4. One at a time, place each crepe with the most attractive side facedown, so that it will be on the outside when rolled.
  5. Spoon 3 to 4 Tbsp of filling down the center, then fold the sides over. The crepe should be snugly filled, but not so stuffed that the filling spills out at the ends.
  6. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. 
  7. Lay the crepes seam side down, just touching one another, in a lightly greased, 9”x13 baking dish. Pour the sauce over all and top with the Parmesan cheese.
  8. At this point, the crepes can be stored. refrigerate in the baking dish, tightly covered, for up to 24 hours.
  9. Bake the crepes, uncovered, for 30 to 40 minutes or until the sauce is bubbling and run them under the broiler until browned-2 to 3 minutes.

