NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with 'Family Favorite' recipes.

Click here to download the free "Family Favorites" cookbook

This cookbook series celebrates New Orleans’ family favorites recipes, to coincide with the city’s tricentennial. What better way to commemorate 300 years of life in the city we love than by celebrating the thing that truly unites us all: food.

Easter Glazed Ham

Ingredients

8-10 lb. bone-in or boneless fully cooked ham

1/3 cup pineapple juice

1 cup honey

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup butter

Directions

Preheat the oven to 300°F and arrange a rack in the lower third. Remove any plastic packaging or netting from the ham. Trim away the rind and discard. Set the ham aside to rest at room temperature for 1 hour. Line a baking dish with several sheets of aluminum foil or parchment paper. Remove the rind or skin of the ham but make sure you leave the fat on. Using a sharp knife score a 1-inch-wide diamond pattern, no more than 1/4 inch deep over the entire ham. Place the ham in the baking dish. Pour the pineapple juice into the base of the pan and cover the ham with two pieces of foil or parchment paper and bake for 15 minutes. Heat the butter in a small pot or saucepan over medium heat until golden browned. Add in the honey and brown sugar, stirring to combine until the brown sugar has completely dissolved, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and let simmer to thicken slightly, then set aside and let cool to lukewarm. After 15 minutes baking time, carefully remove the ham from the oven and increase the oven temperature to 425 degrees. Discard the foil or parchment paper and pour 1/3 of the glaze all over the ham, brushing in between the cuts to evenly cover. Return to the oven and bake uncovered for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, brush with another third of the glaze and some of the pan juices, and repeat again after 15 minutes more minutes of baking until a dark golden-brown crust has formed, about 30 minutes total. For added depth of flavor, mix some of the ham pan juices together with the glaze in the pot which will help keep it runny enough for brushing. If your crust is still pink after the suggested baking time, turn on your broiler, and allow it to broil for 2-5 minutes, while keeping an eye on it so it doesn't burn from the sugar. Let the ham rest 10-15 minutes before slicing.

Brown Sugar Roasted Carrots

Ingredients

2 lbs. carrots, peeled, sliced lengthwise in half and tops trimmed

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

4 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss carrots with oil and season with Creole seasoning and arrange carrots in a single layer on a baking sheet. Combine butter, brown sugar, honey, Italian seasoning, balsamic vinegar, and garlic in a small sauce pan and stir over medium high heat until completely melted and mixture begins to boil. Remove from heat and pour over carrots. Bake for about 20 minutes until tender and easily pierced with a fork. Serve immediately.

Gruyere and Asparagus Tart

Ingredients

1 to 2 sheets frozen puff pastry, defrosted

1 to 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard with a splash of balsamic vinegar

2 to 3 cups Gruyere cheese, freshly grated

1 1/2 lbs. medium asparagus, trimmed

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional Toppings

Fresh lemon zest

Balsamic glaze when serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prep a parchment paper lined baking sheet and place the defrosted puff pastry sheets on the baking sheet, (if using two puff pastry: overlap them just an inch in order to connect them.) Using a sharp knife, lightly score the pastry dough 1 inch in from the edges all around to mark a rectangle. Then, using a fork, pierce the dough all around in the center, not the edges. Bake the pastry dough until lightly golden, for about 12 to 15 minutes. Remove the pastry shell from the oven, let it sit for a minute or two and then spread on the Dijon mustard with balsamic vinegar, and then sprinkle on the Gruyere cheese. Trim the bottoms of the asparagus spears to fit crosswise inside the tart shell. Arrange them in a single layer over the Gruyere cheese, alternating ends and tips. Brush or lightly drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake until the spears are tender, for about 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes. May add additional toppings like the lemon zest some balsamic glaze if you would like.

