NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Faux Peanut Energy Balls

Ingredients:

3 cups old-fashioned oatmeal

1/2 cup Sunflower butter

1/2 cup honey

1 cup dried cranberries, chocolate chips or dried fruit of your choice

Directions:

On a small cutting board, coarsely chop dried cranberries into small bits. Add all four ingredients to a large bowl. Stir until well combined. Take a spoonful of the energy bite mixture and form into a ball. You should end up with 25-30 balls or bites of energy. Store in the refrigerator or freezer.

