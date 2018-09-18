Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free tailgating recipes.

Click here to download the free "Tailgating" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Summer Favorites, Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

Lots of folks won’t barbecue beef ribs because they say they’re too tough and fatty. Well, if you follow this recipe verbatim, you’ll end up with the best tasting, tenderest beef ribettes you ever had. I promise!

INGREDIENTS

1 gallon water

3 cans Campbell’s Beef Broth

1 square cotton cheesecloth (6x6 inches)

1/2 large onion

1/2 cup diced celery

2 cloves crushed garlic

1/4 cup parsley sprigs

2 bay leaves

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp sweet basil

12 lbs beef ribettes (cut into 2” pieces)

2 tsp beef seasoning

2 cups commercial barbecue sauce

Directions:

First, combine the water and the beef broth in a large stock pot and bring the mixture to a rapid boil. Then, in the square of the cheesecloth, fold up and tie tightly the onion, celery, garlic, parsley, bay leaves, red pepper and basil. This is called a “bouquet garni,” and it is used to flavor the stock without all the individual ingredient pieces floating free in the liquid. Now drop the bouquet into the water/broth mixture and boil it for about 10 minutes to develop the flavors.

While the stock is cooking, prepare the beef ribs. First, with a paring knife, remove the silverskin from the backside of the entire rib strip. Unless you do this, the seasoning won’t penetrate the backside of the meat; but worst yet, your ribs will end up tough and chewy because the silverskin is tough and chewy. Simply separate the silverskin from one of the bones with the knife blade, then with your fingers peel it off much as you would the backing on a decal. If you do it right, it comes off easily in one piece.

Next, with a sharp knife, cut away all the excess fat on the strips. Take your time—this is the step that removes all the greasiness from the finished ribettes.

Finally, cut the strips between the bones into individual ribettes and drop the pieces into the boiling stock. When they’re all in, wait for the water to come back to a boil. Then immediately reduce the heat to low and allow the ribettes to simmer—covered—for about 30 minutes (but no longer—the meat will fall off the bones!). Oh—if you notice any scum rising to the surface of the stock while the beef is cooking, skim it off. But if you’ve trimmed the ribs properly, there shouldn’t be any.

After the allotted time, take a strainer spoon and remove the ribettes from the stock, place them in a shallow pan, and allow them to cool down. Then, while they’re still slightly moist, sprinkle them all over with a light coating of the beef seasoning. All that’s left now is to place them on your preheated barbecue pit and brush them generously with the barbecue sauce.

About 5 to 10 minutes on the grate—just long enough for the sugar in the barbecue sauce to start to caramelize—and your beef ribettes are done. And they’re “fall-off-the-bone-tender!” And they’re greaseless!

I suggest you serve them piping hot right from the pit, alongside a creamy baked potato topped with butter and sour cream and a big bowl full of barbecue baked beans. Whewwwww! This’ll turn any meal into a three-day holiday!

Chef's Notes:

The poaching step not only tenderizes the beef and melts away all the excess fat, it also flavors and seasons the inside of the meat. The barbecue then caramelizes on the outside, giving the ribettes the distinctive barbecue taste

