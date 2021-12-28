x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Recipes

Recipe: Fried Mac & Cheese Bites from Chef Kevin Belton

Watch Chef Kevin Belton every Tuesday morning on Eyewitness Morning News on WWL-TV.
Credit: Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS —

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

Ingredients:

  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 ⁄4 cup flour
  • 3 cups evaporated milk
  • 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 2 tsp. dry mustard powder
  • 1 ⁄ 2 tsp. white pepper
  • 1 lb. macaroni, cooked
  • 1 cup green onions, sliced
  • 3 cups cheddar Jack cheese, shredded
  • Oil, for frying
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 1 ⁄4 cup milk
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups breadcrumbs
  • Salt, to taste

Directions:

  1. In a large pot, add butter and melt over medium heat. Sprinkle in flour and stir until combined. Add the evaporated milk and bring to a simmer. Season with Creole seasoning, salt, dry mustard, and pepper. Whisk to incorporate and remove any lumps.
  2. Add the macaroni to the sauce and stir to combine. Fold the green onions, and cheese into the pasta until well-incorporated. Pour the mixture into a parchment-lined baking dish and refrigerate for 4 hours.
  3. Heat oil to 375 degrees.
  4. Cut mac and cheese into squares. Combine the eggs with the milk to make a wash. Dredge sticks in flour, then egg wash, and then breadcrumbs. Fry for 2–3 minutes until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with salt.

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

In Other News

Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Hangover Casserole