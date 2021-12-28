Recipe: Fried Mac & Cheese Bites from Chef Kevin Belton

NEW ORLEANS —
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
Ingredients:
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 1 ⁄4 cup flour
- 3 cups evaporated milk
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 tsp. dry mustard powder
- 1 ⁄ 2 tsp. white pepper
- 1 lb. macaroni, cooked
- 1 cup green onions, sliced
- 3 cups cheddar Jack cheese, shredded
- Oil, for frying
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1 ⁄4 cup milk
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups breadcrumbs
- Salt, to taste
Directions:
- In a large pot, add butter and melt over medium heat. Sprinkle in flour and stir until combined. Add the evaporated milk and bring to a simmer. Season with Creole seasoning, salt, dry mustard, and pepper. Whisk to incorporate and remove any lumps.
- Add the macaroni to the sauce and stir to combine. Fold the green onions, and cheese into the pasta until well-incorporated. Pour the mixture into a parchment-lined baking dish and refrigerate for 4 hours.
- Heat oil to 375 degrees.
- Cut mac and cheese into squares. Combine the eggs with the milk to make a wash. Dredge sticks in flour, then egg wash, and then breadcrumbs. Fry for 2–3 minutes until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with salt.
