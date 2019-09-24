NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Garlic Creamy Parmesan Chicken

Ingredients:

6 chicken thighs, boneless

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsp. olive oil

3-4 cloves garlic minced

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 cup heavy cream

1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated

1 cup spinach, chopped

1 lb. fettucine, cooked

Parsley and green onion for garnish

Directions:

Season chicken with Creole seasoning, salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a large heavy skillet or pan. Add chicken to the pan and cook for 5-6 minute per side or until the outside is golden and the chicken is cooked through.

Remove chicken from the pan, reduce heat to low-medium, and add garlic, and pepper flakes; stir for 30 seconds. Add the cream, Italian seasoning, and Parmesan cheese. Stir to combine. Stir in 1 cup of chopped spinach. Simmer for another 2-3 minutes.

Return chicken to the pan and simmer for another minute then turn off heat. Spoon sauce over chicken and garnish with parsley and green onion. Serve with fettucine or favorite pasta.

Chef's Notes:

For vegetarians, instead of chicken, you can use steamed or blanched veggies which include asparagus, squash, zucchini and/ or broccoli florets. I am sure there are more vegetable options, these are just the ones that came to mind.

---

---

---

