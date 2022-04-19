Recipe: Garlic Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower by Chef Kevin Belton
Chef Kevin Belton
Ingredients::
- 1/2 cup butter melted
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup Italian breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 cauliflower head
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Remove all leaves from cauliflower head. Cut cauliflower into florets, all roughly the same size. You can slice the large florets in half, if needed.
- Melt butter and in a small bowl. Add garlic and stir.
- Place breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, Creole seasoning, and salt in another bowl.
- Dip each cauliflower piece into butter and garlic, then to breadcrumbs.
- Place each breaded piece on prepared baking sheet. Repeat until you use up all cauliflower.
- Roast cauliflower for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the breading is golden brown.
