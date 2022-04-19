x
Recipe: Garlic Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower by Chef Kevin Belton

Watch Chef Kevin Belton every Tuesday morning on the Eyewitness Morning News.

Chef Kevin Belton

Published: 7:01 AM CDT April 19, 2022
Updated: 7:21 AM CDT April 19, 2022

NEW ORLEANS

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter melted
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup Italian breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 cauliflower head

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
  2. Remove all leaves from cauliflower head. Cut cauliflower into florets, all roughly the same size. You can slice the large florets in half, if needed.
  3. Melt butter and in a small bowl. Add garlic and stir.
  4. Place breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, Creole seasoning, and salt in another bowl.
  5. Dip each cauliflower piece into butter and garlic, then to breadcrumbs.
  6. Place each breaded piece on prepared baking sheet. Repeat until you use up all cauliflower.
  7. Roast cauliflower for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the breading is golden brown.

