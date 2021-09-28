Recipe: Sweet Coffee-Glazed Pork Chops & Midnight Coffee Cake

NEW ORLEANS — Chef Kevin Belton is in the kitchen this morning with a savory and a sweet to represent National Coffee day on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Sweet Coffee-Glazed Pork Chops
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless pork loin chops (1 inch thick and 6 ounces each)
- 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1/4 tsp. thyme
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 cup brewed coffee
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. Creole mustard
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Directions:
- Sprinkle pork chops with Creole seasoning, thyme, and salt. In a large skillet, brown chops in oil. Remove and keep warm.
- Add remaining ingredients to skillet. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half.
- Return pork chops to skillet. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until meat is tender, 10-12 minutes, turning once. Serve with sauce.
Midnight Coffee Cake
Ingredients:
- 2 cups sugar
- 1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup baking cocoa
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 cup strong brewed coffee
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 Tbsp. confectioners' sugar
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Add the eggs, coffee, buttermilk, oil and vanilla; beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour into a greased and floured 10-in. fluted tube pan.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with confectioners' sugar. If you would like, you can serve with ice cream and/or whipped cream.
