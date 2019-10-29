NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Jalapeno Mummies with Bacon

Ingredients:

8-10 jalapenos

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 tsp Creole seasoning

1 cup pepper jack cheese, shredded

6 slices cooked bacon

1 container crescent rolls

32-40 candy eyes

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl add cream cheese, Creole seasoning, pepper jack cheese and bacon and mix until combined. Slice the jalapenos in half lengthwise and seed and core them. Spoon in cream cheese mixture into jalapenos. Pinch two crescents together to form a rectangle. With a knife or pizza cutter slice each rectangle into 10 thin strips. Wrap 2-3 strips around stuffed jalapenos. Making sure to leave some space for the eyes. Bake 12-14 minutes Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes. Place the candy eyes into the jalapenos.

