Recipe: Halloween Swirl Brownies & Scary Spaghetti

Halloween Swirl Brownies
Ingredients:
Brownie Layer:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1/2 tsp, salt
- 1/4 tsp. baking powder
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
Cream Cheese Layer:
- 8 oz. cream cheese, room temp
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- orange food coloring
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8 x 8 baking dish with parchment paper or foil and spray with non-stick spray. Set aside.
- Brownie Layer
- In a medium bowl, add the sugar, flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking powder.
- In a small bowl, add the eggs, oil, and vanilla. Mix until well combined.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix with a spatula until just combined.
- Reserve 1/4 cup of the batter for the swirls then pour the remaining batter into the prepared baking dish.
Cream Cheese Layer
- In a medium bowl, add the cream cheese, sugar, egg, & vanilla. Blend until smooth.
- Add in the orange food coloring and stir to combine.
- Gently spread the cream cheese layer on top of the brownie batter.
- Drop spoons of the remaining brownie batter on top and gently swirl with a knife or skewer.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes or until set. Remove and let cool completely before slicing.
Scary Spaghetti
Ingredients:
- 1/2 tsp. black food coloring or any other color of your choice.
- 1 16 oz. box of Spaghetti
- 4 qt. of water
- 1 Tbsp. salt
Directions:
- In a large pot put 4 quarts of water, 1/2 tsp. food coloring and 1 Tbsp. salt for each pound of dry spaghetti.
- Bring the water to a boil.
- Add spaghetti and return to boil.
- Cook uncovered approximately 10-12 minutes, or until tender, stirring occasionally. Avoid overcooking.
- Remove from heat and drain.
Spooky Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper , to taste
- 1 onion , sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 14.5 oz. fire roasted tomatoes, diced
- 15 oz. tomato sauce
- 6 oz. tomato paste
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- crushed red pepper flakes , to taste
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 cup stock, beef, chicken or vegetable
- 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
- 1/4 cup parsley, chopped
- spaghetti noodles, for serving
Directions:
- Season ground beef with Creole seasoning, salt and pepper.
- In a large skillet, add the beef and chopped onion and brown. Drain excess grease.
- Add garlic, fire roasted tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, crushed red pepper, Worcestershire and sugar to the skillet.
- Stir well to combine and bring to a boil. Add stock and stir well.
- Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Add chopped basil and parsley before serving.
Purple Monster
Ingredients:
- simple syrup
- purple sugar
- 1 1/2 part vodka
- 1 part blue curacao
- 1 part sweet and sour mix
- 1 part grenadine
- 1 part cranberry juice
Directions:
- On a small plate, add purple sugar. Wet the rim of a glass with simple syrup and gently dab the top the glass in the purple sugar, coating the rim. Set glass aside.
- Combine vodka, blue curacao, sweet and sour mix, grenadine, and cranberry juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until combined.
- Fill the sugar-coated glass with ice. Pour purple people eater cocktail mix into glass. Serve immediately.
- My pics are all out of order but the Purple Monster was inspired by the Purple Monster-Art from the Monsters Inc Movie.
