NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Honey Lime Leftover Turkey Enchiladas

Ingredients:

3 cups cooked turkey, shredded

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup lime juice

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

8-10 flour tortillas

4 cups shredded Monterrey jack cheese or Mexican blend

1 cup enchilada sauce, divided

1 cup salsa

1 cup Mexican cream (you can substitute heavy cream)

Directions:

Mix the honey, lime juice, chili powder, and garlic powder. Place your cooked turkey in a plastic storage bag and pour in the marinade making sure all of the turkey pieces are saturated. Let the turkey marinate in the refrigerator for a minimum of 30 minutes or up to 24 hours. When you are ready to cook, preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with a non-stick cooking spray to make cleanup later a snap. Pour 1/2 cup of the enchilada sauce into the bottom of the dish and spread out. Drain the turkey mixture and reserve any remaining marinade. Mix the turkey with 3 cups of the shredded cheese. Put a heaping 1/2-cup of the turkey mixture down the center of each tortilla and roll up as tightly as you can. Place the rolled tortillas in your baking dish seam side down. Repeat for the rest of the tortillas. You should be able to fit 8 enchiladas in the dish. Mix the other half of the enchilada sauce with the salsa, crema and any leftover marinade. Pour this mixture over the enchiladas and top with 1 cup shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes, or until the mixture is bubbling and the cheese has melted.

More Recipes:

