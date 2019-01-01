Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with 'Family Favorite' recipes.

Click here to download the free "Family Favorites" cookbook

This cookbook series celebrates New Orleans’ family favorites recipes, to coincide with the city’s tricentennial. What better way to commemorate 300 years of life in the city we love than by celebrating the thing that truly unites us all: food.

Jalapeno Popper Bites

Chef Kevin Belton's Jalapeno popper bites

WWL

Ingredients

45 frozen phyllo shells

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

4 oz softened cream cheese

1 cup Pepper Jack cheese or Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup sharp cheddar

1/3 cup pickled jalapeno, chopped

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

Red pepper flakes to taste, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Prepare a baking sheet by lining with foil and spraying with a little olive oil or vegetable oil to prevent sticking.

Arrange phyllo cups on your baking sheet and set aside.

Combine Greek yogurt and softened cream cheese in a bowl.

Add freshly grated cheeses, pickled jalapeños, and garlic powder.

Spoon mixture into cups and bake for approx. 13 minutes or until crispy and melted. Feel free to switch the oven or toaster oven to broil for a minute or so for a golden topping!

For extra heat, top with some red pepper flakes. You can also garnish with fresh sliced or pickled jalapeno slices also.

Crab Poppers

Chef Kevin Belton's Crab Popper Bites

WWL

Ingredients

For the poppers

2 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

Dash Worcestershire sauce

1 lb. lump crab meat

1/3 cup shredded mozzarella

2 tbsp. green onions, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 1/2 cup bread crumbs, divided

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil, for frying

For the aioli

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

Directions

In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, egg, lemon juice, Creole seasoning, and Worcestershire. Mix until smooth, then fold in crab meat, mozzarella, green onions, garlic and 3/4 cup bread crumbs. Season with salt and pepper.

Roll mixture into 1" balls then coat in remaining panko. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.

In a large, high-sided skillet over medium heat, heat about 1/2” vegetable oil. Working in batches, add crab cake poppers. Fry until all sides are golden, using tongs to gently turn balls, about 3 minutes per side. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

For aioli, whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice and Creole seasoning until smooth. Serve poppers warm with aioli.

Strawberry Lime Champagne Cocktail

Ingredients

3 Tbsp. fresh strawberry purée, yield from about 2 large berries

1/2 Tbsp. lime juice

1/3 - 1/2 cup pink champagne, prosecco or other sparkling wine, well chilled, or regular

Directions

Mix the strawberry puree with the lime juice and pour it into a champagne flute. Carefully top with the champagne and garnish before serving immediately.