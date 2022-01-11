Recipe: Jamaican Curry Chicken by Chef Kevin Belton
Wednesday, Jan. 12 is National Curried Chicken Day. Chef Kevin Belton has two curry recipes to help you spice up your weekday.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 lbs. chicken thighs or breast, boneless and cubed
- 1 tsp. Creole seasoning
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 jalapeños, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp. fresh ginger, minced
- 3 1/2 Tbsp. curry powder
- 1 tsp. turmeric
- 3/4 tsp. allspice
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 2 Yukon gold potatoes, diced
- 1 15-ounce can coconut milk
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 1/2 tsp. white wine vinegar
- 1 tsp. hot sauce
- Chopped fresh cilantro
- cooked rice for serving
Directions:
- Sprinkle the chicken with Creole seasoning and salt. Set aside.
- In a Dutch oven heat the oil over medium. Once it is hot, add the onions, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions begin to soften and turn translucent, 5 to 8 minutes.
- Stir in the red bell pepper, jalapeños, garlic, and ginger. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes.
- Add curry powder, turmeric, allspice, and cayenne. Cooking, stirring constantly, until spices turn deep gold and become ultra fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Add the chicken and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring often. It should look golden on the outside but does not need to be completely cooked through.
- Add the potatoes. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes.
- Add the coconut milk, Worcestershire, vinegar, and hot sauce. Stir to combine. Bring to a simmer. Continue to simmer, reducing the heat to low as needed, until the chicken is tender and cooked through, the potatoes are tender, and sauce has slightly reduced, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir every few minutes to keep the sauce from sticking.
- Taste and season with additional salt or hot sauce as desired. Serve hot over rice, with a big sprinkle of cilantro.
