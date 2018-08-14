Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summer time recipes.

Julia Child's Chicken Salad

6 cups cooked chicken, cut into good-sized pieces

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

1 to 2 Tbsp olive oil

2 to 3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 cup diced tender celery stalks

1/2 cup diced red onion

1 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1 tsp finely cut fresh tarragon leaves (or 1/4 tsp dried tarragon)

2/3 cups or so mayonnaise

Fresh salad greens, washed and dried

For decoration: all or a choice of sliced or chopped hard boiled eggs, parsley sprigs, strips of red pimento

Toss the chicken with salt, pepper, olive oil, lemon juice, celery, onion and walnuts. Cover and refrigerate at least 20 minutes or overnight. Drain out any accumulated liquid; toss with the parsley and tarragon. Taste analytically and correct seasonings. Fold in just enough mayonnaise to enrobe ingredients. Shred the greens, arrange a platter and mound salad on top. Spread a thin coat of mayonnaise over the chicken and decorate with the eggs, parsley and pimento strips.

