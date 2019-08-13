NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summer time recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Potatoes au Gratin

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups cream

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

2.5 lb. starchy potatoes, like Russet

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

2 1/2 cups gruyere (or mozzarella) cheese, grated

2 tsp. thyme leaves, fresh (optional)

Directions:

Place butter, cream and garlic in a jug. Mix until combined. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel the potatoes and slice them 1/8" thick. Spread 1/3 of the potatoes in a baking dish then pour over 1/3 of the cream, scatter with 1/3 of the salt, pepper and thyme. Sprinkle with 3/4 cups cheese. Repeat for the 2nd and third layer, but do not finish with cheese on the top layer (will add later). Cover with lid or foil, and bake for 1 hour and 15 min or until the potatoes in the middle are soft (use knife to test). Remove foil, top with cheese. Bake for a further 10 to 15 minutes until golden and bubbly. Stand 5 minutes before serving.

---

--

