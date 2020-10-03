For 60 years, Channel 4 has been privileged to celebrate and share many of those recipes with viewers across south Louisiana and Mississippi. Throughout the cookbook series, The Southern Food and Beverage Museum, which keeps the region’s delicious culinary history and heritage alive, provides historical context to the foods we cook and eat today. Each cookbook partner has also contributed their own recipes for you to enjoy and share.

Recipe: Thai Noodles

Ingredients:

1 lb. linguine

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1/3 - 1/2 cup toasted sesame oil

1-2 Tbsp. red pepper flakes (less for milder heat, more for spicier heat)

2 tsp. chili paste

6 Tbsp. soy sauce

6 Tbsp. honey

1 lb. shrimp, cooked

Garnish: Green onions, carrots, peanuts, cilantro, Sriracha and sesame seeds to garnish



Directions:

Chop garnishes and set aside. Boil pasta and drain. While pasta is boiling, heat oils in a large skillet with red pepper flakes. Once oil is hot, add the chili paste. Whisk in soy sauce and honey. Toss shrimp and pasta in the skillet with the sauce.

Can be served hot, room temperature or cold. Top with as many or as little garnishes as you choose!

