Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with 'New Twists' on popular recipes.

Click here to download the free "New Twists" cookbook

This cookbook series celebrates New Orleans’ culinary past and present, to coincide with the city’s tricentennial. What better way to commemorate 300 years of life in the city we love than by celebrating the thing that truly unites us all: food.

Lasagna Cups

Ingredients:

Egg roll wrappers

1 lb. ground meat

2 cups tomato sauce

1 cup basil. Chopped

2 cups mozzarella cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a skillet over medium heat, add ground meat. Sauté until meat is thoroughly cooked about 6-7 minutes. Add tomato sauce cooking an additional 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Spray muffin tin with cooking spray. Place an eggroll wrappers into each space. Spoon in about 1 tablespoon of meat sauce and a pinch of basil. Top with mozzarella cheese. Repeat until all are assembled.

Fold over the excess eggroll wrappers over itself to seal. Repeat with all. Spread a small amount of tomato sauce and cheese onto the tops of each lasagna cup.

Bake for approximately 15-20 minutes or until eggroll wrappers are cooked thorough and cheese has melted.

Spaghetti Squash with Sausage Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

1 spaghetti squash

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 lb. Italian sausage (removed from casing)

2 cups tomato sauce

1/4 cup basil, chopped

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Oil a sheet pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Slice spaghetti squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds and stringy strands, then place cut side down on a prepared pan. Bake for about 45 minutes or until the squash flesh separates easily into strands with a fork. Loosen and remove the spaghetti from the shells and set aside.

While the squash roast, heat a large pan over medium heat adding the remaining oil. Add sausage, breaking up any large pieces. Cook until browned. Add tomato sauce and basil. Simmer sauce on low heat for 20 minutes.

Scoop spaghetti squash to a serving bowl and top with sausage tomato sauce. Top with Parmesan cheese.

© 2018 WWL