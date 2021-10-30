Recipe: Leftover Halloween Candy Dip

Here's a little something special you can do with some of the Halloween candy your kids get tomorrow!

NEW ORLEANS — Leftover Halloween Candy Dip

1 cup milk

1/4 cup vanilla instant pudding mix

8 oz. cream cheese

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

3/4 cup Reeses Peanut Butter Cups chopped

3/4 c. Snickers chopped

3/4 c. Milky Way chopped

apples, graham crackers, or pretzels for dipping

In a medium bowl, beat the vanilla pudding and milk for 3 minutes or until thickened. Add the cream cheese, brown sugar and cinnamon and beat for an additional 2-3 minutes until smooth.

Fold in the candy bars and serve with sliced apples, graham crackers, pretzels for dipping.

Store leftovers refrigerated.

NOTE: works best with chocolate candy but feel free to try it with other Halloween candy. I’m curious as to how it would work with sweet & sour candy.