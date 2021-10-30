x
Recipe: Leftover Halloween Candy Dip

Here's a little something special you can do with some of the Halloween candy your kids get tomorrow!

NEW ORLEANS —

Leftover Halloween Candy Dip

 

  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup vanilla instant pudding mix
  • 8 oz. cream cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 3/4 cup Reeses Peanut Butter Cups chopped
  • 3/4 c. Snickers chopped
  • 3/4 c. Milky Way chopped
  • apples, graham crackers, or pretzels for dipping

In a medium bowl, beat the vanilla pudding and milk for 3 minutes or until thickened. Add the cream cheese, brown sugar and cinnamon and beat for an additional 2-3 minutes until smooth.

Fold in the candy bars and serve with sliced apples, graham crackers, pretzels for dipping.

Store leftovers refrigerated.

NOTE: works best with chocolate candy but feel free to try it with other Halloween candy. I’m curious as to how it would work with sweet & sour candy. 

Recipe: Leftover Halloween Candy Dip