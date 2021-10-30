Recipe: Leftover Halloween Candy Dip

NEW ORLEANS —
Leftover Halloween Candy Dip
- 1 cup milk
- 1/4 cup vanilla instant pudding mix
- 8 oz. cream cheese
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 3/4 cup Reeses Peanut Butter Cups chopped
- 3/4 c. Snickers chopped
- 3/4 c. Milky Way chopped
- apples, graham crackers, or pretzels for dipping
In a medium bowl, beat the vanilla pudding and milk for 3 minutes or until thickened. Add the cream cheese, brown sugar and cinnamon and beat for an additional 2-3 minutes until smooth.
Fold in the candy bars and serve with sliced apples, graham crackers, pretzels for dipping.
Store leftovers refrigerated.
NOTE: works best with chocolate candy but feel free to try it with other Halloween candy. I’m curious as to how it would work with sweet & sour candy.
