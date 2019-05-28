NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with 'Family Favorite' recipes.

Click here to download the free "Family Favorites" cookbook

This cookbook series celebrates New Orleans’ family favorites recipes, to coincide with the city’s tricentennial. What better way to commemorate 300 years of life in the city we love than by celebrating the thing that truly unites us all: food.

Lemon Chicken Foil Packets

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts or thighs

1 bunch of fresh asparagus

1 lemon, sliced

1 bunch of fresh rosemary

lemon pepper seasoning

Creole seasoning

Directions:

For each serving: Season both sides of chicken with lemon pepper, and Creole seasoning. Place one piece of chicken onto a 12" by 12" sheet of foil that has been lightly coated with olive oil or vegetable oil. Add 5-6 asparagus spears next to each piece of chicken. Then add a sprig of rosemary and a slice of lemon. Sprinkle a little more Creole seasoning on top of asparagus, if desired. Also, add a few drops of lemon juice on top of the chicken and asparagus. Tightly wrap each chicken and asparagus packet and place on a baking sheet. Bake at 400 degrees for approximately 20 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and reaches 160 degrees. Remove from oven and let rest for about 5 minutes before eating.

Creamy Dill Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

2 large cucumbers

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

1/4 cup dill

3 Tbsp. white vinegar or lemon

3 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1/2 cup sliced red onion

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Peel the cucumbers and cut in half lengthwise. Place cucumbers in a colander over a bowl and sprinkle with salt and toss. Let stand 15 minutes. In a large bowl, combine dressing ingredient. Stir in cucumbers. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving

---

