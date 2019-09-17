NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Lime and Jalapeno Flank Steak Tacos

Ingredients:

Marinade:

1 medium jalapeño, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper, freshly ground

3/4 tsp. ground cumin

1 lb. flank steak, cut crosswise in half

Tacos:

8 (8-inch) corn tortillas

1/3 cup sour cream, thinned with a tablespoon of water or lime juice

Crumbled queso fresco, tomatoes, onions, avocado, guacamole, cilantro leaves, thinly sliced red onion, and/or lime wedges (all optional depending on your liking and for serving)

Directions:

Combine jalapeño, garlic, cilantro, lime juice, oil, salt, pepper, and cumin in a large resealable bag or bowl. Add steak and toss to coat; if using bowl, wrap with plastic. Marinate at least 30 minutes at room temperature or chill up to overnight in the refrigerator, tossing occasionally. Let steak sit at room temperature 30 minutes before cooking if chilled. Prepare a grill or grill pan for medium-high heat. Remove steak from marinade, scraping off any bits that cling to meat; discard marinade. Grill steak 2–3 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let rest 10 minutes before thinly slicing against the grain. Warm tortillas in a microwave, oven, or over a gas flame. Divide steak among tortillas, then top with salsa, avocado, sour cream, queso fresco, if using, cilantro, and onion. Serve with lime wedges alongside. Steak can be marinated 1 day ahead; keep chilled.

