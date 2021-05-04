Recipe: Margarita for Cinco De Mayo

NEW ORLEANS —
Cinco De Mayo Margarita
Ingredients:
SINGLE MARGARITA
- 1 1/2 oz. silver tequila
- 1 oz. orange liqueur (Cointreau, Grand Marnier or Triple Sec)
- 3/4 oz. freshly-squeezed lime juice
- optional sweetener: agave nectar or simple syrup, to taste
- ice
- lime wedge and coarse salt for rimming the glass
PITCHER OF MARGARITAS (16 SERVINGS):
- 3 cups silver tequila
- 2 cups orange liqueur (Cointreau, Grand Marnier or Triple Sec)
- 1 1/2 cups freshly-squeezed lime juice
- optional sweetener: agave nectar or simple syrup, to taste
- ice
- lime wedges and coarse salt rimming the glasses
Directions:
- Salt the rim (optional). Run a lime wedge around the top rim of your serving glass. Fill a shallow bowl or plate with salt, then dip the rim until it is covered with your desired amount of salt. Set aside.
- Make the margarita mix. Add tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice and a few ice cubes to a cocktail shaker. Shake or stir for about 10 seconds, until combined. Give the mix a taste and if you would like it to be sweeter, stir in your desired amount of agave or simple syrup to taste.
- Fill serving glass with ice and pour in the margarita mix. Garnish with a lime slice.