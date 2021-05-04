x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Recipes

Recipe: Margarita for Cinco De Mayo

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with this Margarita recipe from Chef Kevin Belton.
Credit: Brent Hofacker - stock.adobe.com
Alcoholic Lime Margarita with Tequila and Sea Salt

NEW ORLEANS —

Cinco De Mayo Margarita

Ingredients:

SINGLE MARGARITA

  • 1 1/2 oz. silver tequila
  • 1 oz. orange liqueur (Cointreau, Grand Marnier or Triple Sec)
  • 3/4 oz. freshly-squeezed lime juice
  • optional sweetener: agave nectar or simple syrup, to taste
  • ice
  • lime wedge and coarse salt for rimming the glass

PITCHER OF MARGARITAS (16 SERVINGS):

  • 3 cups silver tequila
  • 2 cups orange liqueur (Cointreau, Grand Marnier or Triple Sec)
  • 1 1/2 cups freshly-squeezed lime juice
  • optional sweetener: agave nectar or simple syrup, to taste
  • ice
  • lime wedges and coarse salt rimming the glasses

Directions:

  1. Salt the rim (optional). Run a lime wedge around the top rim of your serving glass. Fill a shallow bowl or plate with salt, then dip the rim until it is covered with your desired amount of salt. Set aside.
  2. Make the margarita mix. Add tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice and a few ice cubes to a cocktail shaker. Shake or stir for about 10 seconds, until combined. Give the mix a taste and if you would like it to be sweeter, stir in your desired amount of agave or simple syrup to taste.
  3. Fill serving glass with ice and pour in the margarita mix. Garnish with a lime slice.

Related Articles