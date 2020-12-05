NEW ORLEANS —

Lemony and Zesty Mediterranean Chicken with Veggies

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. lemon zest

4 cloves garlic, pressed

1 Tbsp. dried oregano

1 tsp salt

½ tsp coarsely ground black pepper

4 boneless chicken breast halves

8 baby red potatoes, halved

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips 1 red onion, cut into 1-inch wedges 1 lemon, thinly slice

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, oregano, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Place chicken breasts into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Brush lemon juice mixture over chicken.

Place potatoes, red bell pepper strips, and red onion in a bowl, pour remaining lemon juice mixture over vegetables, and toss to coat. Arrange lemon slices, and vegetables around chicken breasts in baking dish.

Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, baste chicken and vegetables with pan drippings. Continue baking until chicken juices run clear, and an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a breast reads at least 160 degrees, about 30 more minutes.

Lighter and Healthier Greek Yogurt Chocolate Mousse

3/4 cup milk

3 1/2 oz dark or semi sweet chocolate

2 cups greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. honey or maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract



Pour the milk into a saucepan and add the chocolate, either grated or very finely chopped or shaved. Gently heat the milk until the chocolate melts, being careful not to let it boil. Once the chocolate and milk have fully combined, add the honey and vanilla extract and mix well.



Spoon the greek yogurt into a large bowl and pour the chocolate mixture on top. Mix together well before transferring to individual bowls, ramekins or glasses.



Chill in the fridge for 2 hours. Serve with a small spoonful of greek yogurt and some fresh raspberries.



The chocolate mousse will keep in the fridge for a week .

RELATED: Chef Kevin Belton's homemade BBQ sauce and oven-baked ribs

RELATED: Recipe: Taquitos and Mexican Inspired Salad from Chef Kevin Belton

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.