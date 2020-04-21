NEW ORLEANS — National Garlic Month Pasta with Shrimp



1 lb. pasta (I’m using spaghetti but you can use linguini, fettuccine, bow tie, macaroni....whatever pasta you have that isn’t filled pasta like ravioli)

Stock, to cook pasta in

5 garlic cloves

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 cup sliced green onions

1 ⁄ 2 cup chopped parsley

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 ⁄4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Parsley, for garnish





Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling stock, lightly salted with garlic cloves until al dente.



Meanwhile, pour cream into large skillet. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until just boiling. Reduce heat, add Creole seasoning, green onion, and parsley. Simmer until thick.



Stir in shrimp and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in cheeses, blending well. Stir in drained pasta and mashed garlic cloves mixing well.



Remove from heat. Garnish with parsley and serve.

