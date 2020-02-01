NEW ORLEANS — For 60 years, Channel 4 has been privileged to celebrate and share many of those recipes with viewers across south Louisiana and Mississippi. Throughout the cookbook series, The Southern Food and Beverage Museum, which keeps the region’s delicious culinary history and heritage alive, provides historical context to the foods we cook and eat today. Each cookbook partner has also contributed their own recipes for you to enjoy and share.

Click here to download the In the Kitchen: Holiday Recipe's Cookbook.

New Year's Soup for Good Luck

Ingredients:

2 cups black eyed peas, soaked

1 tsp. cooking oil

4 strips of bacon, diced

1 lb. andouille sausage, sliced

1 onion, chopped

1 Tbsp. chopped garlic

2 bay leaves

1/4 tsp. cumin

1/4 tsp. cayenne

1/8 tsp. turmeric

1 bunch collard greens, roughly chopped

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp salt

1sprig rosemary, chopped

8-10 cups stock, chicken or vegetable

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire

1 tsp. lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

Cooked rice for serving if desired

Directions:

In a large stockpot, add the oil and then cook the diced bacon until lightly browned. Add in the andouille, browning for 3 minutes, then add onions and sauté' for another 3 minutes. Add in garlic, bay leaves, cumin, cayenne, turmeric and mix. Add in the collard greens, Creole seasoning, salt, rosemary, and sauté' for 5 minutes. Drain the beans and add to pot. Add stock, Worcestershire and bring to a boil then simmer on medium-low heat for 45minutes to 1 hour, stirring occasionally. More stock can be added, if needed. Add lemon juice, and zest just before serving. Soup can be served with rice if you choose.

