NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with 'Family Favorite' recipes.

This cookbook series celebrates New Orleans’ family favorites recipes, to coincide with the city’s tricentennial. What better way to commemorate 300 years of life in the city we love than by celebrating the thing that truly unites us all: food.

No-Churn Peanut Butter and Jelly Ice Cream and Pie

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

10 Peanut Butter Oreo cookies, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup raspberry jelly or your favorite preserves

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, whip with hand mixer the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Add vanilla and beat until just combined. Slowly fold in the condensed milk to the heavy cream mixture. Gently fold in crushed Peanut Butter Oreo cookies. Spread mixture evenly into the bottom of an 11x7-inch baking dish. In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat the peanut butter until thin and runny, and set aside. In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat the preserves until thin and runny. Drizzle the peanut butter and preserves over the ice cream, and swirl with a knife to lightly incorporate. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Pie

Ingredients:

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature

2/3 cup smooth peanut butter

1/2 cup plus 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar

2 Tbsp. milk

1 Tbsp. honey

Pinch of salt

3/4 cup raspberry jelly

1 1/2 cups whipping cream

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

Raspberries for garnish, optional

For Oreo Pie Crust

30 Oreo cookies with filling, finely crushed

6 Tbsp. butter, melted

Directions:

In a medium bowl, stir the crushed cookies with the melted butter. Press it into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Stick it in the freezer while you prepare the filling. To make the filling in a large bowl, stir together the cream cheese, peanut butter, 1/2 cup of the sugar, the milk, honey, and salt until well combined with a hand mixer. Spoon the peanut butter mixture into the crust and spread evenly over the bottom. Spoon the jelly onto the peanut butter layer, and spread it evenly on top. In a medium bowl with an electric mixer, whip the whipping cream, the remaining 3 tablespoons of sugar, and the vanilla until soft peaks form. Top the jelly layer with a thick layer of whipped cream. Garnish with a few raspberries to make it pretty. Chill until ready to serve, at least 30 minutes.

---

