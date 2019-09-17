NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Guacamole

Ingredients:

3 ripe avocados

1 1/2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1/4 cup red onion, minced

1 large Roma tomato, diced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1/2 tsp. garlic

1/2 tsp. salt, or more to taste

1 to 2 tsp. minced jalapeño or serrano pepper, with seeds and membrane removed, optional

3 or more dashes of hot sauce to taste, optional

Chips for serving

Directions:

Cut avocados in half, lengthwise and remove the pit. Scoop out the flesh and add to a bowl. Add lime juice then use a fork to mash until creamy, but still chunky. Stir in onion, tomato, cilantro, garlic, drained onions, salt, and diced peppers (if using). Taste the guacamole and adjust with additional salt, peppers, and lime juice. If you decide to use, add dashes of hot sauce. Serve immediately or place the pit in the guacamole and cover with plastic wrap by pushing the plastic wrap down onto the guacamole and refrigerate up to one day. Serve with chips (or tacos).

---

---

---

