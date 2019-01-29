NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with 'Family Favorite' recipes.

Click here to download the free "Family Favorites" cookbook

This cookbook series celebrates New Orleans’ family favorites recipes, to coincide with the city’s tricentennial. What better way to commemorate 300 years of life in the city we love than by celebrating the thing that truly unites us all: food.

Baked Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups cooked chicken, finely diced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 Tbsp. powdered ranch dressing

1/2 cup celery, diced

1/2 cup Buffalo sauce (recipe below)

10 egg roll wrappers

olive oil

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, combine the chicken, Creole seasoning, ranch dressing, celery, and buffalo sauce.

Assemble the buffalo rolls. Position an egg roll wrapper like a diamond. In the middle of the wrapper, place 2 tablespoons of the chicken mixture. Fold the bottom corner up, then fold the two sides towards the center. Brush water on the top corner and the folded sides, then roll to close the egg roll. Repeat until all egg rolls are rolled.

Place egg rolls on baking sheet, spaced evenly apart. Brush the tops with oil. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Top with crumbled blue cheese.





Buffalo Sauce

Ingredients

1 / 3 cup hot sauce

3 tablespoons butter melted

1 Tsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons green onion, finely chopped

Directions

Place all ingredients in a small bowl and combine well.

BBQ Chicken Stuffed Bread

Ingredients

3 cups cooked chicken, shredded

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

1/4 red onion, chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

3/4 cup barbecue sauce, divided

1 baguette crusty bread

Directions

To a large mixing bowl, add chicken, Creole seasoning, 1 1/4 cups mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, and 1/2 cup of barbecue sauce. Stir well to combine.

Add a tiny bit more barbecue sauce if the mixture seems too dry.

Cut the top edge of the bread loaf off and hollow out 1 1/2 inches deep to create a well for the filling.

Spoon the BBQ chicken mixture into the loaf.

Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese. Drizzle with remaining BBQ sauce. Place on a baking tray and bake at 325 degrees for about 20 minutes or until warmed through.

Potato Salad

Ingredients

5 large russet potatoes, peeled, cubed and rinsed in cold water

1 / 2 cup celery, finely chopped

1 / 2 cup green onion, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. fresh parsley, minced

1 1 / 2 cup New Orleans style mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. yellow mustard

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

4 eggs, boiled and chopped

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Directions

In a large pot, boil potatoes until soft, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, drain and let cool, about 20 minutes.

Add celery, onion and parsley and lightly combine. Slowly add mayonnaise, 1 /2 cup at a time until you reach the desired consistency. Add mustard, seasoning and chopped eggs. Mix well but do not overmix. You want the potatoes to hold shape.

Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours or overnight.