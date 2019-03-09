NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Pumpkin Spice Pull-Apart bread with Cream Cheese Glaze

Ingredients:

Pull-Apart Bread:

Butter, for pan

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice, divided

1 (16-oz.) can refrigerated biscuits, halved lengthwise

1 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Glaze:

1/4 (8-oz.) block cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1/4 cup milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and butter a 9x5-inch loaf pan. Pour sugar and 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice into a large resealable plastic bag and shake to combine. Add biscuit pieces to bag 2 or 3 at a time, seal, and shake until coated. Set coated biscuit pieces aside on a plate and repeat with remaining pieces. In a medium bowl, combine pumpkin puree, vanilla, and remaining teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Slather pumpkin filling on a biscuit, then top with another biscuit and slather with more filling. Repeat until you’ve created a stack of biscuits (or two stacks of biscuits). Place biscuit stack on its side in prepared pan, so you see layers of pumpkin filling. Bake until biscuits are golden and puffed, about 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool slightly and turn out onto a plate.

Glaze:

In a large bowl, using a hand mixer on low speed, beat cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add powdered sugar, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice and mix until combined, then gradually add milk and beat until it’s a pourable consistency. Drizzle glaze over pull-apart bread before serving.

---

---

