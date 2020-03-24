For 60 years, Channel 4 has been privileged to celebrate and share many of those recipes with viewers across south Louisiana and Mississippi. Throughout the cookbook series, The Southern Food and Beverage Museum, which keeps the region’s delicious culinary history and heritage alive, provides historical context to the foods we cook and eat today. Each cookbook partner has also contributed their own recipes for you to enjoy and share.

Recipe: Chicken, Rice and Veggie Bake

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked rice

2 cup cooked, chopped chicken

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 can (10.75oz) cream of chicken soup

1 cup sour cream

1 cup cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cups frozen mixed vegetables

1/4 cup milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray a glass 9×13-inch pan with cooking spray. In a large bowl stir together chicken, Creole seasoning, soup, sour cream, cheese, frozen vegetables, 1/4 cup milk, and cooked rice. Pour rice mixture into prepared pan. Bake for 30 minutes

NOTE: Now is out time to be creative and use what we have. If you don’t have cream of chicken, try it with cream of mushroom or celery as examples. Other options include adding vegetables especially if you have veggies in the fridge that need to be used like broccoli, bell peppers, Brussel sprouts and/or cauliflower. Chop them up and stir them in. I think it would be good with shrimp too. Now is the time to try new things and use what we have. Be safe and healthy y’all.

More Recipes by Chef Kevin Belton:

Watch Chef Kevin Belton every Tuesday morning on Eyewitness Morning News on WWL-TV and WUPL.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.