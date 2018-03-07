Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Red Velvet Trifle

1 Red Velvet cake, prepared and cooled

2 (8 ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 cups blueberries

1 cup strawberries, halved

Beat cream cheese and sugar together in a large bowl with a mixer. Add vanilla and whipping cream. Continue to beat until thickened, creamy and combined.

Place one cake layer into the bottom of a large trifle dish. Spread half of the cream cheese filling over cake. Top cake with blueberries in a single layer.

Place second cake over blueberries. Spread the remaining cream cheese frosting over cake. Top with strawberry halves and a few more blueberries. Cover and chill trifle in fridge until ready to serve.

Red, White and Blue Sparkling Sangria

1 bottle dry white wine

2 cups fresh blueberries

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 cup apple juice

1 lb. fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

1 bottle champagne or any variety of sparkling white wine

3-4 Granny Smith apples

ice

Stir together white wine, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and apple juice together in a large pitcher. Cover and refrigerate for 1-4 hours, so that the flavors can combine. (the longer it sits, the redder it will be)

When you’re ready to serve the sangria, gradually stir in the champagne and apples and ice. Serve immediately.

Bacon Cheeseburger Dip

8 slices, bacon

1 lb. ground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup onion, chopped

8 oz. cream cheese

1 cup sour cream

2 cups cheddar and pepper jack cheese, shredded

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno, diced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped

1 cup green onions, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In an oven ready skillet such as cast-iron, sauté bacon until crisp. Remove from pan onto a paper towel to drain. Into the pan, add onion and sauté for 5 minutes. Add garlic and stir for 1 minute then add ground meat and cook until there is no pink and meat crumbles. Add cream cheese and sour cream stirring until totally incorporated. Stir in cilantro and jalapeno, remove from heat.

Top ingredients with cheese, place in oven for 15 minutes until cheese is melted and slightly browned. Remove from oven and top with tomatoes, green onions, bacon and serve with chips and toasted baguette slices.

© 2018 WWL