NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Roast Beef Debris Po'boy

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 (3¾-pound) boneless chuck roast, trimmed

1½ tsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

Flour for dusting roast

4 cups beef broth

1 onion, chopped

1 / 4 cup tomato paste

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. hot sauce

4 cloves garlic

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

French bread

Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a medium cast-iron Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sprinkle beef with salt, Creole seasoning and lightly dust with flour. Add beef to Dutch oven; cook until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Remove beef from pot and add broth, onion, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and garlic. Return beef to pot, spooning some of the liquid over beef. Bake, covered, until very tender, about 2½ hours. Place beef on a cutting board. Let stand for 10 minutes. Shred beef and place 1 cup beef in cooking liquid in pot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; boil until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in shredded beef and parsley. Cut desired length of French bread. Slice open add roast beef debris and dressing of your choice.

---

More Recipes by Chef Kevin Belton:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

---

Watch Chef Kevin Belton every Tuesday morning on Eyewitness Morning News on WWL-TV and WUPL.