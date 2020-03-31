NEW ORLEANS —

Southern Style Butter Beans

1 (16 oz.) package dried butter beans

1 cup chopped onions

4 Tbsp. butter

8 oz. pickled meat, cut into chunks

1/2 lb. smoked sausage, sliced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

8 cups chicken stock

1 bay leaf

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. freshly ground pepper

Rinse and soak beans, covered for about 4 hours. Or overnight, if possible.

In a large heavy bottomed saucepan, sauté onions in butter until translucent, about 5 minutes. Drain beans. Add pickled meat, smoked sausage, beans, and Creole seasoning. Add enough stock to cover the beans and add bay leaf.

Bring the beans to a slow boil, reduce heat and simmer. Cover pot loosely. Check every 15 minutes to add stock to just cover the beans. Resist the urge to stir the beans as it will cause the tender beans to split apart. Continue to check the liquid level and cook for 1 1/2 hours. Season with salt and continue to simmer until beans are tender, about and additional 30 minutes.

Gently remove beans to a serving dish. Season with salt and pepper, gently stirring and serve.

NOTE: if you don’t have access to pickled meat or don’t have any, you can use smoked sausage, ham hock or cubed ham.

Flavorful Rice

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

2 cups of converted rice like Uncle Ben's

1 tsp. salt

1/2 cup green onion

1/2 cup cilantro

Bring stock and all ingredients except rice to a boil. Add rice, stirring occasionally until stock bubbles are even with the rice. Then cover and turn heat to low for 10 minutes, turn off heat and then stir.

Watch Parts 1 and 2 Below:

