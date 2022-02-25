Recipe: Spicy Chicken Pasta
Ingredients:
- Penne Pasta - 2.25 Cups
- Chicken Breast, Diced - 14 Oz
- Coconut Oil - 1 Tbsp
- Soy Cream - 1 Cup
- Harissa Paste - 3 Tsp
- Spinach, Roughly Chopped - 2 Cups
- Cherry Tomatoes - 1 Cup
Directions:
- Cook the penne according to the instructions on the packaging. Once cooked drain and set aside.
- Chop the chicken into bite-sized pieces, season with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat and cook the chicken until browned and cooked through (about 5-7 minutes).
- Add in the cream and harissa paste into the pan and mix well with the chicken. Then add in the spinach in batches, cover with a lid and cook until wilted.
- When adding the last batch of spinach also add in the tomatoes. Cook for another 2 minutes before adding in the cooked penne.
- Stir well and heat for another 1-2 minutes. Serve hot with freshly ground black pepper.
Notes:
- Servings: 4
- Total Time: 20 minutes
- Level of Difficulty: Easy
- Type of Recipe: Quick Dinners
Macros per single serving:
- Calories: 308
- Protein: 31g
- Carbs: 27g
- Fat: 9g