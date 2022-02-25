x
Recipe: Spicy Chicken Pasta

Spencer Maxwell Shilstone

MaxwellNutrition.com

Published: 11:35 AM CST February 25, 2022
Updated: 11:36 AM CST February 25, 2022

Ingredients

  • Penne Pasta - 2.25 Cups
  • Chicken Breast, Diced - 14 Oz
  • Coconut Oil - 1 Tbsp
  • Soy Cream - 1 Cup
  • Harissa Paste - 3 Tsp
  • Spinach, Roughly Chopped - 2 Cups
  • Cherry Tomatoes - 1 Cup

Directions

  1. Cook the penne according to the instructions on the packaging. Once cooked drain and set aside.
  2. Chop the chicken into bite-sized pieces, season with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat and cook the chicken until browned and cooked through (about 5-7 minutes).
  3. Add in the cream and harissa paste into the pan and mix well with the chicken. Then add in the spinach in batches, cover with a lid and cook until wilted.
  4. When adding the last batch of spinach also add in the tomatoes. Cook for another 2 minutes before adding in the cooked penne.
  5. Stir well and heat for another 1-2 minutes. Serve hot with freshly ground black pepper.

Notes

  • Servings: 4
  • Total Time: 20 minutes
  • Level of Difficulty: Easy
  • Type of Recipe: Quick Dinners

Macros per single serving:

  • Calories: 308
  • Protein: 31g
  • Carbs: 27g
  • Fat: 9g