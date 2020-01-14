NEW ORLEANS — For 60 years, Channel 4 has been privileged to celebrate and share many of those recipes with viewers across south Louisiana and Mississippi. Throughout the cookbook series, The Southern Food and Beverage Museum, which keeps the region’s delicious culinary history and heritage alive, provides historical context to the foods we cook and eat today. Each cookbook partner has also contributed their own recipes for you to enjoy and share.

Click here to download the In the Kitchen: Holiday Recipe's Cookbook.

Spicy Korean Noodles with Beef

Ingredients:

1 lb. glass or rice noodles

1 lb. beef

1 lb. mushrooms

1/2 lb. carrots

1 bell pepper, sliced thin

1 bunch green onions, sliced

1 lb. spinach, chopped

Sauce:

6 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

4 Tbsp. sesame oil

2 Tbsp. sriracha sauce

1 Tbsp. crushed red peppers

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

Directions:

Prepare all ingredients for the recipe. Cut beef into thin strips. Cut the rest of the ingredients to your own liking. Cook glass or rice noodles according to the package instructions. Preheat wok or pan with a little bit of oil. Brown mushrooms, set aside and do the same for carrots and bell pepper. Combine all ingredients for sauce and set aside. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl. In a wok, cook beef slices until it’s golden brown. Pour the sauce over the cooking beef. Let it simmer for a few minutes. Add in noodles, carrots, bell pepper, green onions and mushrooms. Toss to combine everything together. Add spinach to the mix. Stir to combine and cook for 5 more minutes. Serve while the Korean spicy noodles are still warm or reheat before serving.

