NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Spring Roll Wraps/Bowls with a Sunflower Butter Sauce

Ingredients:

1 head butter leaf lettuce

4 cups cooked rice, or cooked noodles

1 lb. cooked shrimp, cooked chicken, steak or pork

1-1/2 cups red cabbage, thinly sliced

1-1/2 cups carrot, peeled and grated

1/2 large cucumber, thinly sliced

2 ripe avocados, sliced

1 4-ounce container alfalfa sprouts

4 sprigs fresh mint chopped

Sunflower Butter Sauce

1/2 cup Sunflower Butter

1/2 cup evaporated milk

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

2 Tbsp. pure agave syrup

1 clove garlic minced

2 tsp. fresh ginger, peeled and grated

2 tsp. Sriracha sauce

Directions:

Add all of the ingredients for the Sunflower Butter Sauce to a blender and blend until completely smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use. Layer 4 bowls with butter leaf lettuce, cooked brown rice, or noodles, shrimp, shredded cabbage, grated carrot, cucumber slices, and avocado. Top with fresh mint or basil and desired amount of Sunflower butter sauce. Rice paper can be used to make spring rolls.

---

---

