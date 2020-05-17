NEW ORLEANS —

Strawberry Cream Cheese Dreams



1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/8 tsp. salt

1/4 cup butter, softened

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3/4 cup fresh strawberries, chopped

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1–2 Tbsp. flour

5 oz. white chocolate-chopped

Sanding sugar





Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line pans with parchment paper.

Pour fresh lemon juice over chopped strawberries, drain them after a few minutes.



Whisk together 1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, salt and baking powder, set aside.



Beat butter with sugar and cream cheese until it’s light and fluffy.

Add egg and vanilla and mix well.

Gradually add flour mixture and mix until it’s well combined. Stir in chopped white chocolate.



Sprinkle strawberries with 1-2 tablespoon flour, toss them until all strawberries are coated with thin layer of flour and then stir them really gently in the batter.



Drop heaping tablespoon of batter onto pan leaving an inch space between.



Set the cookies in the refrigerator for 5-10 minutes before baking.

Sprinkle the cookies with sanding sugar if you choose.



Bake for 13-15 minutes(until the edges become golden brown).



Let them cool a few minutes in the pan than transfer them to a wire racks to cool completely.

