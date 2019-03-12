NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Stuffed Bell Pepper Soup

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef

1/2 lb. ground sausage

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

6 cups beef broth

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 can diced tomatoes, undrained

3 bell peppers of your choice, red, green, yellow, etc.

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 cups white or brown rice, cooked

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

Directions:

Cook beef, sausage, onion and garlic in a large pot until no pink remains. Drain any fat. Stir in remaining ingredients except rice. Simmer uncovered 25-30 minutes or until peppers are tender. Add rice and parsley and simmer an additional 5 minutes or until heated through.

