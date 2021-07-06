Recipe: Sweet, Spicy Sauced Fried Chicken, Peach Cobbler

NEW ORLEANS —
Sweet and Spicy Sauced Fried Chicken
Ingredients:
- 8 chicken thighs, boneless
- 4 chicken breast, halved
- 6 Tbsp. Creole seasoning, divided
- 1/2 Tbsp. black pepper
- 1/2 Tbsp. white pepper
- 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp. plus 4 tsp. kosher salt
- 4 large eggs
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 2 Tbsp. hot sauce
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- Vegetable oil, for frying (about 10 cups)
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 1/2 cup rice vinegar
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. salt
- 6 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 5 Tbsp. dried red chili flakes
- 1 Tbsp. ketchup
- 2 Tbsp. corn starch (mixed with 4 Tbsp. water)
- Sliced pickles
Directions:
- Toss chicken with 4 tablespoons Creole seasoning, black pepper, white pepper, garlic, and 2 tablespoons salt in a large bowl. Cover and chill at least 3 hours.
- Whisk eggs, buttermilk, and hot sauce in a large bowl. Whisk flour and remaining Creole seasoning and salt in another large bowl.
- Fit a Dutch oven with a thermometer, pour in oil to measure 2 inches. Heat over medium- high heat until thermometer registers 325 degrees.
- Pat chicken dry. Working with 1 piece at a time, dredge in flour mixture, shake off excess, then dip in buttermilk mixture, letting excess drip back into bowl. Dredge again in flour mixture and place on a baking sheet.
- Working in batches and returning oil to 325 degrees between batches, fry chicken, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part of pieces registers 160 degrees for white meat and 165 degrees for dark. Transfer to a clean wire rack set inside a baking sheet. Let oil cool slightly.
- Add the water, vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic, dried red chili flakes and ketchup to a sauce pan. Whisk everything together very well. Bring to a boil over medium high heat. Whisking often.
- Once bubbling, stir together the cornstarch and water in a measuring cup. Pour into the sauce mixture and whisk to combine. The sauce will thicken very quickly. Turn off heat and allow to cool for 2-3 minutes. Baste chicken with the sauce.
- Pour hot sauce into sterile jars and store in refrigerator for up to 4 weeks.
- Serve with pickles.
Peach Cobbler
Ingredients:
- 5 peaches , peeled, cored and sliced (about 4 cups)
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- Note: If using canned peaches, they don’t need to be cooked
Batter
- 6 Tbsp. butter
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 3/4 cup milk
- ground cinnamon
Directions:
- Add the sliced peaches, sugar and salt to a saucepan and stir to combine.
- Cook on medium heat for just a few minutes, until the sugar is dissolved and helps to bring out juices from the peaches. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice butter into pieces and add to a 9x13 inch baking dish. Place the pan in the oven while it preheats, to allow the butter to melt. Once melted, remove the pan from the oven.
- In a large bowl mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the milk, just until combined. Pour the mixture into the pan, over the melted butter and smooth it into an even layer.
- Spoon the peaches and juice over the batter. Sprinkle cinnamon generously over the top.
- Bake at 350 degrees for about 38-40 minutes. Serve warm or cold, with a scoop of ice cream and/whipped cream.